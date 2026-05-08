England captain Ben Stokes picked up an early wicket as he took the new ball for Durham on his first competitive appearance since the Ashes.

Having been given the all-clear by specialists, he returned to the XI against Worcestershire at New Road and was instantly asked to open the bowling on his first County Championship appearance in two years.

Stokes had planned to make his county return from the start of the season but saw his comeback delayed when an accidental ball to the face left him needing reconstructive surgery to repair a badly broken cheekbone.

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It took the Test skipper just eight deliveries to make his mark, South African-born batter Daniel Lategan beaten with extra pace and bounce as he flashed outside off and was held by wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson.

It was an immediate reward for Durham, who decided to utilise the all-rounder first up in the absence of the rested Matthew Potts and injured West Indian seamer Kemar Roach.

Stokes’ initial spell comprised only four overs at a cost of 14 runs, but he looked in good condition – lean, quick and getting plenty of lift out of the pitch as he hit Robinson’s gloves hard. He returned for a second burst before the lunch break, sending down four more overs for a further 10 as the hosts reached 93 for four.

England are on the lookout for a new-ball bowler to lead their attack this summer following some disappointing returns in the Ashes. The likes of Sussex’s Ollie Robinson, Essex’s Sam Cook and Surrey’s Matt Fisher have all been mooted as possible options but there is now the intriguing possibility of Stokes putting his hand up to take on a position he has previously resisted.

At the age of 34 and with a host of injury problems in his recent past – including a shoulder issue last summer and a groin complaint in his final Test in Australia – it may seem a long shot but Stokes was the pick of the English attack throughout 2025, taking 33 wickets at 23.12, and would be an attacking option at the start of the innings.