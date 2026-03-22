For the ninth year in a row his nation has been declared the happiest country in the world.

He cites four pillars for a thriving population - ‘a robust education system, a sense of security, a welfare society and a close attachment to nature’. It’s that last one I want to talk about.

This week, amid all the frightening and deadly serious events at home and abroad, something rather wonderful happened in the UK. I know. Hard to believe isn’t it?

A new footpath stretching around the entire coast of England was officially opened eighteen years after Gordon Brown initiated the project. Seven Prime Ministers have come and gone since but the stunning natural beauty of the English Coast remains and now everyone can access any part of it safely for free. 2,689 miles of free medicine!

I connect it to health very deliberately. We are a sick nation. Obesity in children and adults is on the increase. Ditto anxiety and depression.

We know certain deprived communities and even certain ethicities have limited access to the natural world. We didn’t have a garden for years of my childhood but I spent every Summer in rural Ireland enjoying life on a farm, swimming in lakes and exploring forests.

Back home in the UK we had access to wide clean beaches along the North West Coast and gorgeous, safe parks in walking distance of the house. Much of that has been diminished if not ruined.

King Charles opened the coastal path this week, named after him, and he looked genuinely delighted. He’s been a longtime champion of nature and its benefits.

The new path passes through some of the country's most beautiful and varied landscapes, from salt marshes and sandy beaches to cliffs, dunes and historic coastal towns. Accessibility for disabled peo-le has been improved too.

So despite the gloomy news around the world and the pressures being faced around the country, let’s take a minute to celebrate it and get moving in the fresh air.

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Listen to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty from 1-4pm Monday to Friday on the LBC app.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

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