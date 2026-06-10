England's final World Cup warm-up game has been delayed amid a heavy thunderstorm in Orlando.

The match against Costa Rica had been due to kick off at 9pm BST (4pm local time) but will now take place 20 minutes later.

A thunderstorm descended on Orlando at around 6pm BST (1pm local time) and has battered the Florida city relentlessly, with torrential rain and lightning filling the skies.

Images from inside the ground showed a heavily waterlogged surface, with the goalmouth submerged before the pitch’s drainage began to take effect.

England fans took shelter where they could, including some going inside a local library.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.