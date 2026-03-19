Rob Key (left) and Richard Gould (right) will address the media on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England cricket's managing director Rob Key and CEO Richard Gould will address the disastrous Ashes series in a media briefing at Lord's next week.

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The pair will discuss the winter series which ended in a 4-1 defeat Down Under and brought with it a string of controversies over the team's preparation. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) briefly attempted to block contracted players from fielding questions at pre-season county media days this week, in a bid to have senior management front up first to address the series. That position was shelved after push back, with Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson all taking part in Surrey’s event at the Oval on Monday, but the organisation has moved quickly to make Key and Gould available. Read more: Manchester United in 'advanced talks' to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes Read more: 'It nearly killed me': King Charles jokes with Sir Viv Richards about his cricket attempts in Royal Navy

Australia won the series in 4-1 in which they wrapped up in just 11 days of play. Picture: Getty

While no formal review is expected to published or presented, Key and Gould are set to reflect on the shortcomings of the winter and offer up key findings ahead of a summer programme which could be viewed as reset for the regime. The position of head coach Brendon McCullum, who declared his eagerness to retain his job after the Ashes and reiterated that stance following a semi-final exit in the T20 World Cup, is sure to be a major talking point. McCullum has baulked at suggestions that he runs a "casual operation" but criticisms of England’s warm-up schedule, big match preparation, selection policy and drinking habits have gained momentum. They are issues that go to the heart of the set-up built by the New Zealander alongside Key and Test captain Ben Stokes and it will be instructive to hear how each subject is addressed moving ahead. There has also been growing frustration in the domestic game about the apparent disconnect between the first-class system and the national side, while Pope admitted winning back the hearts of fans was important to the team. "The misconception might be that we weren’t as fussed as it came across," he said.

Brendan McCullum and Ben Stokes. Picture: Getty