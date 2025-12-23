Rob Key has promised to investigate the drinking habits of the England team, following reports their mid-Ashes beach break resembled a “stag do”.

England managing director Key, who did not join the group in Noosa, has said he would not be happy if he found evidence of overindulging.

Unverified social media footage has also emerged of what appears to be opening batter Ben Duckett looking worse for wear.

The squad visited the idyllic resort of Noosa between the second and third Tests – both of which were lost to surrender the urn in 11 days of on-field action – and questions have since arisen about the amount of time some individuals spent in bars.

Speaking before the video began circulating, Key said: “If there’s things where people are saying that our players went out and drank excessively, then of course we’ll be looking into that.

“Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I’d expect to see at any stage and it would be a fault not to look into what happened there. From everything that I’ve heard so far, they actually were pretty well behaved. Very well behaved.”

Concerning the video, an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson later added: “We are aware of content circulating on social media.

“We have high expectations for behaviour, accepting that players are often under intense levels of scrutiny, with established processes that we follow when conduct falls below expectations. We also support players that need assistance.

“We will not comment further at this stage while we establish the facts.”

The break on the Queensland coast had been long planned and designed to help players relax and unwind during an intense trip. A host of TV crews, photographers and reporters followed them to the resort.

Key said: “We’ve got enough ways of finding out exactly what happened and everything that I’ve heard so far that they sat down, had lunch, had dinner, didn’t go out late, all of that, had the odd drink. I don’t mind that.

“If it goes past that, then that’s an issue as far as I’m concerned.

“I have no issue with the Noosa trip if it was to get away and just throw your phone away, down tools, go on the beach, all of that stuff. If it goes into where they’re drinking lots and it’s a stag do, all of that type of stuff, that’s completely unacceptable.”

Key also revealed he had previously looked into reports that players had been spotted drinking the night before a match in New Zealand shortly before the Ashes.

A short clip of white-ball captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell was shared by a member of the public on social media, said to have been taken while they were out in Wellington before the third ODI on November 1.

“I didn’t feel like that was worthy of formal warnings, but it was probably worthy of informal ones,” he said.

“I think that was a bit of a wake-up call actually for what they’re going into. I don’t mind players having a glass of wine over dinner. Anything more than that, I think is ridiculous, really.”