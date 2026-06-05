Nathan Smith took five wickets for the tourists but the Black Caps were left struggling

Josh Tongue celebrates dismissing Kane Williamson. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England took to a step closer to securing their first test win of the summer after another frantic day with New Zealand at Lord's.

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It wasn't without a scare as Ben Stokes' side veered from 126 for two to 127 for six on a difficult pitch, debutant Emilio Gay falling for a hard-fought 57 before Harry Brook (nought), Joe Root (eight) and Ben Stokes (nought) followed in a whirlwind of activity. Jamie Smith made 39, lifting them to 226 all out and setting the tourists a tough target of 254 to win. Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue then left the Black Caps 36 for three at the close, to hand the home side a commanding position after a dizzying 17-wicket day. Read more: David Coulthard reveals his top predictions ahead of 2026 Monaco Grand Prix Read more: Liverpool confirm appointment of Andoni Iraola as the club's head coach

Players and officials donned red in support of the Red for Ruth charity day. Picture: Getty

It began with England turning New Zealand’s overnight score of 61 for six into 113 all out – enough to lead a low-scoring contest by 27. Tongue set the tone for another bowler-friendly day by knocking over Glenn Phillips' off stump with his first ball of the morning then jagging one dramatically off the pitch to bowl Nathan Smith. Some ill-judged short balls allowed the 6ft 8in Kyle Jamieson to thrash 38 but the Kiwis still lasted less than 30 overs, Ollie Robinson bowling last man Matt Henry to secure a spot on the honours board with career-best figures of five for 39. By lunch, England had carved a strong position for themselves at 72 for one, perfectly recreating their position six months earlier in Western Australia.

Gus Atkinson of England celebrates after taking the wicket of Will O'Rourke. Picture: Getty

Ben Duckett, dropped on 12 by the wasteful Rachin Ravindra, was the man to go for 33 but Gay showed admirable nerve to navigate a tough new-ball examination. He would have been out for 24 in the first over of the afternoon had New Zealand reviewed an lbw shout and the error count ratcheted up when Devon Conway spilled Jacob Bethell on eight, his second drop and New Zealand’s fourth of the match. Bethell's good luck did not last, though, bowled by a filthy shin-high grubber from Henry before he had a chance to cash in. Gay nicked a beauty as he tried to cover off stump and mayhem followed close behind, with England’s experienced engine room wiped out in fast forward.

Nathan Smith earlier took five wickets. Picture: Getty