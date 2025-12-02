The former batsman, known throughout the cricket world as Judge, died unexpectedly in his home in Australia, his family said in a statement

Known as one of the most fearless batters of his generation, Smith scored 4,236 runs at an average 43.67 in 62 Test caps between 1988 and 1996. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Former England batter Robin Smith, known throughout the cricket world as Judge, has died at the age of 62.

Known as one of the most fearless batters of his generation, Smith scored 4,236 runs at an average 43.67 in 62 Test caps between 1988 and 1996, as well as averaging 39.01 in 71 one-day internationals He died unexpectedly on Monday in his home in Australia, his family said in a statement.

Former England batter Robin Smith has died at the age of 62. Picture: Getty

Born in Durban on September 13, 1963, Smith spent his entire county career at Hampshire, finishing his 22-year career in 2003 with 26,155 first-class runs at 41.51. During his time at the Rose Bowl, he won two Benson & Hedges Cups and a NatWest Trophy, captaining the side between 1998 and 2002. Smith had relocated to Australia for his retirement, where he had struggled with mental health issues and alcoholism. "It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Smith," a family statement read. "Robin rose to fame as one of England's most charismatic and popular players. "A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled both for Hampshire and his adopted country, collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way." Smith moved to England as a teenager and made his debut for Hampshire in 1982. After a four-year qualification period, he made his Test debut for England against West Indies at Headingley in 1988.

Smith spent his entire county career at Hampshire, winning two Benson & Hedges Cups and a NatWest Trophy and captaining them between 1998 and 2002. Picture: Getty