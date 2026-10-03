It was the sort of attacking performance that England fans were longing for in the summer, with the pain of the semi-final defeat to Argentina still raw

Harry Kane of England (R) celebrate score with Anthony Gordon of England (L). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

England boss Thomas Tuchel believes the 7-0 hammering of Croatia can help heal the wounds of the World Cup.

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Tuchel’s side dismantled their familiar opponents in the Nations League clash in Rijeka, with a rampant front four of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon making hay. It was the sort of attacking performance that England fans were longing for in the summer, with the pain of the semi-final defeat to Argentina still raw. But Tuchel said the manner of the display can point towards a brighter future as he said: “This is the only way to move forward, even if you still feel pain. “You have to play with the pain if you still feel the disappointment, you have to play with it, that is the nature of sport. “It was not an easy camp in the beginning after this long tournament for multiple reasons. Read More: England footballer Ivan Toney pleads not guilty to Soho nightclub assault charge Read More: Former England youth captain who was released by Man City after horror crash dies aged 32

Harry Kane of England during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between Croatia and England. Picture: Alamy

Lewis Hall of England and team mates during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27. Picture: Getty

“But straight away, the first training session on Tuesday, the build-up to the Spain game, we had an excellent performance against Spain but not the result [losing 3-2], the reaction to the result in Czechia [winning 2-0] and now the build-up [here]. “The focus in the meetings, the translation of the meetings onto the pitch and to bring it within these circumstances in Croatia, to win with this dominant performance, that is the way to move on. “I’ve said many times, we will always have a scar, we will always feel pain and disappointment. That is the way it is but this is the way to move forward. “We adjusted some stuff after some things after the World Cup and we played in the same manner in all three matches. We are getting better at it and the team buys into it, this is the most important.” England were irresistible as they inflicted a biggest ever defeat on Croatia, described by Tuchel as a ‘complete’ performance. Kane and Saka both scored twice and got an assist, Bellingham notched one and made three others, while Gordon scored one and created another.

Thomas Tuchel head coach of England talking in press conference after the UEFA Nations League match. Picture: Alamy