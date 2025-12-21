Australia's cricket team have won the Ashes after defeating England by 82 runs on the final day of the third test in Adelaide.

They were 82 short of the target, which was 17 higher than the world record and 57 more than any England team has managed.

England were chasing an impressive 435 in the final innings to try and stay in the fight, but they fell well short, being bowled out for 352.

Australia lead 3-0 with two test matches left to play as part of the five-match series in Adelaide, meaning the Aussies will retain the Ashes.

This was the 18th Test without a victory for England, losing 16 of them and drawing two.

This was supposed to be England's opportunity to finally compete in Australia, the most highly anticipated Ashes in recent memory.

Instead it has turned into the worst tour in recent times, leaving the futures of captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key in doubt.

"We obviously came here with a goal in mind and we haven't been able to achieve it. It hurts and it sucks," England Captain Stokes said.

England lost the first Test in two days, the second in four days, and the third after the full five days, leaving Australia with an unassailable 3-0 lead after just 11 days.

England must now find a result in either Melbourne or Sydney to avoid the ultimate humiliation of a 5-0 clean sweep.