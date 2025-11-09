Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is a major doubt for England’s last two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania due to a foot injury.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner revealed Guehi sustained the injury in the closing stages of Thursday’s 3-1 Conference League win against Alkmaar and looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

England, already qualified as group winners, take on Serbia at Wembley next Thursday before facing Albania in Tirana the following Sunday.

Glasner, who will be without Guehi for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Brighton, told Sky Sports News: “Marc was fouled in the last minute against Alkmaar.

