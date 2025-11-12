Fellow co-hosts the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales are set to play all their group games at home.

England will play their first Euro 28 match at the Ethiad Stadium. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

England will play their first match of Euro 2028 at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium if they qualify directly, with fellow co-hosts the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales set to play all their group games at home.

England will play their first match of Euro 2028 at Manchester's Etihad Stadium if they qualify directly, with fellow co-hosts the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales set to play all their group games at home. The tournament was officially launched at an event in central London on Wednesday, which included an unveiling of the match schedule. A small but noisy pro-Palestine protest took place directly outside the event, with presentations struggling to be heard over chants against Israel's continued membership of UEFA. Organisers announced England would open at the Etihad before playing their final two group games at Wembley if they qualify directly. They would play at Newcastle's St James' Park if they won Group B, before returning to Wembley for the rest of the tournament, with England's national stadium set to host one quarter-final, both semi-finals and the final, which will be held on July 9.

England will be looking to go one better than their losses in the previous two European finals. Picture: Getty

The final was confirmed as a 5pm kick-off – three hours earlier than the Euro 2020 final at Wembley where chaotic scenes ensued outside the stadium as ticketless supporters tried to force entry. If England finish second in the group they will head to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for the last 16, before going on to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Wales are set to open the tournament at the Cardiff venue on June 9. Nine stadiums in eight cities will host the tournament, with Villa Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the other Premier League venues set to host. The four nations will host one quarter-final, while the Republic, Scotland and Wales will also play at home in the last 16 if they can win their respective groups – E, F and A.

Wembley will play host to the EURO 2028 final for the second time in three tournament. Picture: Getty