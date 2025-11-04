England will be forced to play games away from Wembley should they qualify for their home European Championships in 2028

England, who are co-hosting the tournament along with Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland, would be forced to play one of their three group games away from the national stadium if they qualify for the showpiece.

Wembley is also not scheduled to host any last-16 games, meaning the Three Lions could face two games away from their home at the tournament.

However, they will still be playing in their home country, with another of the five English stadia set to host Thomas Tuchel's side.

