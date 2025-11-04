England forced to play away from Wembley during home Euro 2028 fixtures
The Three Lions could face at least two games away from their home if they go the distance in the home Euros
England will be forced to play games away from Wembley should they qualify for their home European Championships in 2028
England, who are co-hosting the tournament along with Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland, would be forced to play one of their three group games away from the national stadium if they qualify for the showpiece.
Wembley is also not scheduled to host any last-16 games, meaning the Three Lions could face two games away from their home at the tournament.
However, they will still be playing in their home country, with another of the five English stadia set to host Thomas Tuchel's side.
Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Villa Park, Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium and St James' Park in Newcastle are the other grounds which could host the team.
The Three Lions will be hoping to go one better than the two previous Euros - both of which saw the side beaten in the final.
During the pan-European Euro 2021, England played all bar one of their games at Wembley, where they were beaten by Italy on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the final.
The Times has reported that Cardiff's Principality Stadium is set to host the opening game, with the official schedule to be announced on November 12.
UEFA has ruled that England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will all have to qualify for Euro 2028 - but two places will be reserved at the finals should any of those host nations fail to qualify.