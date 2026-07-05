Thomas Tuchel's team is up against tough conditions, including thunderstorms and high altitude, in what is billed to be a nail-biting knockout match

All eyes on England: Harry Kane is at the helm during the team's toughest World Cup test yet. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

England is warming up ahead of their toughest World Cup test so far, as they prepare to take on Mexico at their home ground tonight in Mexico City.

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Thomas Tuchel’s team will be heading into the knockout clash at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City with significant challenges. Picture: Getty

Weather concerns have sparked discussion about whether kick-off should be postponed, especially if lightning is detected near the stadium – as FIFA safety protocols require matches to be called off or postponed in the event of lightning strikes. Around an 80 to 90 per cent chance of thunderstorms around kick-off has been predicted by forecasters, increasing the likelihood of fans being moved from exposed seating and potential disruption if conditions worsen. Meteorologist Jo Wheeler told LBC's Henry Riley show that the altitude alone would present a major challenge for players. "It is quite a big issue, because whilst the air still contains 21% oxygen, the air pressure is lower and therefore it's harder to get the oxygen molecules in,

Azteca Stadium, where the match will be held, is situated 2,240 metres above sea level in Mexico City. Picture: Getty

"It's a bit like trying to blow up a balloon while somebody crushes your chest because you just don't have the air to put into it, which means that you'll feel breathless sooner, and sprints will be harder work. It'll be difficult to maintain the same kind of intensity for 90 minutes." She added that the thinner air also changes the way the ball behaves. "The other thing is it affects the ball as well because the air's thinner, there's less aerodynamic drag, and that causes the ball to travel faster. So a long pass will carry further, shots can dip and swerve differently. Whilst it's not dramatic, it is noticeable," she explained. The weather has been an ongoing talking point throughout the course of England’s preparations for this year’s World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel has even faced questions about the use of aphrodisiac medication Viagra to help the team with the conditions. Picture: Getty

This is crazy.



Mexico fans outside of the England hotel at 2am before their World Cup clash. pic.twitter.com/w2gQrmc2pw — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 5, 2026