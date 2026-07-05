England face World Cup test as storms, altitude and fireworks threaten knockout clash and Mexico manager reveals plan to 'neutralise' Kane
Thomas Tuchel's team is up against tough conditions, including thunderstorms and high altitude, in what is billed to be a nail-biting knockout match
England is warming up ahead of their toughest World Cup test so far, as they prepare to take on Mexico at their home ground tonight in Mexico City.
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Thomas Tuchel’s team will be heading into the knockout clash with Mexico with significant challenges, and not just taking on genuine contenders; the team is up against tough conditions, too.
Azteca Stadium, where the match will be held, is situated 7,220 feet (2,240 metres) above sea level in Mexico City, prompting concerns about how the team will handle the altitude.
The weather also looks to put England on the back foot. With severe storms forecast, the conditions could prove every bit as challenging as the opposition.
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Weather concerns have sparked discussion about whether kick-off should be postponed, especially if lightning is detected near the stadium – as FIFA safety protocols require matches to be called off or postponed in the event of lightning strikes.
Around an 80 to 90 per cent chance of thunderstorms around kick-off has been predicted by forecasters, increasing the likelihood of fans being moved from exposed seating and potential disruption if conditions worsen.
Meteorologist Jo Wheeler told LBC's Henry Riley show that the altitude alone would present a major challenge for players.
"It is quite a big issue, because whilst the air still contains 21% oxygen, the air pressure is lower and therefore it's harder to get the oxygen molecules in,
"It's a bit like trying to blow up a balloon while somebody crushes your chest because you just don't have the air to put into it, which means that you'll feel breathless sooner, and sprints will be harder work. It'll be difficult to maintain the same kind of intensity for 90 minutes."
She added that the thinner air also changes the way the ball behaves.
"The other thing is it affects the ball as well because the air's thinner, there's less aerodynamic drag, and that causes the ball to travel faster. So a long pass will carry further, shots can dip and swerve differently. Whilst it's not dramatic, it is noticeable," she explained.
The weather has been an ongoing talking point throughout the course of England’s preparations for this year’s World Cup.
Viagra has even been proposed as a potential solution - a drug that has been researched for its potential to help alleviate some effects of high altitude – questions about which Tuchel has had to navigate during a pre-match press conference.
The former Chelsea manager dismissed any suggestion that the Three Lions use aphrodisiacs to get them through the matches.
England’s preparations for the match have even been disrupted off the pitch, with reports of Mexico fans setting off fireworks outside the team’s hotel to deprive the players of sleep ahead of one of their biggest matches of the tournament.
This is crazy.— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 5, 2026
Mexico fans outside of the England hotel at 2am before their World Cup clash. pic.twitter.com/w2gQrmc2pw
Mexico boss Javier Aguirre has pledged to "neutralise" Harry Kane by making the England captain "uncomfortable" whenever he gets on the ball.
Kane, however, has encouraged fans to make an all-nighter of it, saying he hopes England fans will be "celebrating as the sun's rising" after the final whistle.
Despite the challenges, England continues to be seen as one of the competition’s standout teams, and fans across the world will be just as sleep-deprived as the players as they gear up for tonight’s late-night kick-off.