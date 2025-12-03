The two nations were both named in Pool F for the expanded tournament in Australia

England's Jack van Poortvliet runs with the ball during the Six Nations rugby union match between Wales and England. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

England and Wales will clash in the group stage of the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two nations were both named in Pool F for the expanded tournament in Australia, which for the first time will feature 24 teams. England and Wales are joined by Tonga and Zimbabwe, while Ireland and Scotland will meet in Pool D along with Uruguay and Portugal. Wales famously beat England at the same stage of the 2015 World Cup to push the hosts towards elimination, and head coach Steve Tandy said: “It’s just exciting. “Obviously, going to the World Cup, seeing the draw, different format, with smaller groups, just can’t wait to get started. I know it’s two years away but the excitement builds straight away. “Those big games against England are always massive and being in the World Cup they seem bigger. “But Tonga and Zimbabwe pose different challenges as well. So, I think, overall, just unbelievably exciting and obviously, the England game, most people will focus on.” Read more: FIFA moves to calm fans as fears of sky-high 2026 World Cup ticket prices ease Read more: World Rugby unveils 'tectonic shifts Nations Championship with full 2026 fixture list

Steve Tandy, the head coach of Wales, called it "exciting" . Picture: Alamy

Hosts Australia missed out on being among the top six teams in pot one and paid the price when they were paired with rivals New Zealand in Pool A. Debutants Hong Kong face a baptism of fire in the same group along with Chile, while two-time defending champions South Africa are in Pool B with Italy, Georgia and Romania. France head Pool E, which also includes Japan, while Argentina and Fiji are in Pool C. The tournament will take place from October 1 to November 13. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the knockout stages along with the four highest-ranked third-placed teams.