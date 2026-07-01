The Three Lions fan has pre-booked hotels and tickets until the final

Jack Goodwin, 34, (left) and Harrison Killick, 34, in Downtown Atlanta, ahead of England's game against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

An England fan spent his £40,000 house deposit on taking his Dad to watch England play in the World Cup.

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Speaking ahead of England’s first knockout game against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Atlanta, Mr Goodwin said: “We’re going to smash them 4-0 and we’re going to play Mexico in the Azteca this Sunday which will be the dream game of all games, the creme of the creme.” The Stoke City fan said he was “sweating” when Panama held the Three Lions to a 0-0 draw at half-time in their final group game. “We’ve pre-booked everything now to the final – hotels, tickets, everything sorted. “We were sweating because we got all our tickets through the FIFA ballot – if we didn’t top the group, all of our tickets would have become invalid.”

England's first knockout game against the DRC is on Wednesday . Picture: Getty