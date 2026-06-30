Leeds United supporter Michael Hewitt lost contact with relatives during a layover in Barcelona

'Little Mick' Hewitt. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

An England fan on his way to the World Cup has been reported missing by his worried family who lost contact with him during the journey.

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Michael Hewitt departed Leeds on June 20 to fly to Boston in the States to watch his beloved Three Lions in action during the group stages. But he lost contact with his family and friends during a layover in Barcelona, and relatives say there has been no social media activity and his phone appears to have lost signal. His brother Mike says the family are now very worried and confirmed that a missing persons report has been filed with no signs of him making it to his destination. Read more: Grooming gang ringleader stripped of British citizenship cannot be deported because of immigration loophole Read more: Germany crash out World Cup on penalties as Paraguay edge dramatic shootout

Michael was heading to Boston to watch England. Picture: Alamy

Mr Wakefield said: "On Saturday 20th June Mick left Leeds, heading to Boston, USA, for one of England's World Cup group games, travelling via Barcelona. "He doesn’t seem to have made it to Boston and our last contact with him was from Barcelona in the early hours of Sunday morning, 21st June. "Since then, his phone has been out of service and he hasn’t posted any updates on social media. As you can imagine, we are now very worried for his safety." The sibling added: "Known to many as Little Mick', particularly within the Leeds United community, he will be a familiar face to lots of Whites fans across the globe, having followed the club home and away for decades.

Little Mick Hewitt who is a Leeds United Supporters legend .Was travelling to Boston for England game via Barcelona .Not been seen for 9 days last heard from in Barcelona.Share please let’s get him found .#LUFC pic.twitter.com/lTaL0XBGdB — Michael Hewitt (@lufcprog) June 29, 2026