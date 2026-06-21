The arrival of England supporters comes as Scotland fans leave Boston following their narrow defeat to Morocco on Friday

England fans Matt Roberts (left) and Louis Spiteri pose for a photo outside Boston Logan International Airport after speaking to the Press Association. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

England fans have begun arriving in Boston as the city bids farewell to the Tartan Army, with locals and supporters hoping the Three Lions faithful can replicate the atmosphere created by Scotland supporters over the past week.

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Thousands are expected to descend on the Massachusetts city over the coming days ahead of England’s next World Cup game against Ghana at the Gillette Stadium in nearby Foxborough on Tuesday. Three Lions fans began arriving at Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday, with some still searching for tickets amid high prices. The arrival of England supporters comes as Scotland fans leave Boston following their narrow defeat to Morocco on Friday. Read more: Starmer faces ultimatum: Quit by Tuesday or be humiliated Read more: Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey

England fan Kieron Matthews poses for a photo in Boston Logan International Airport after speaking to the Press Association. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Kieron Matthews, 54, who is originally from London but now lives in Massachusetts, said he had enjoyed the atmosphere created by the Tartan Army. “I’m liking it. I like the Scots, they were a party, so that was good,” he said. “I just hope that the English lads turn up and do ourselves proud as well.” He added: “They don’t party as hard as the Scots, my word. “It’s been lovely. It’s just nothing but love, man. It’s just been really beautiful. “Everyone’s happy, the whole city’s happy, they’re happy, we’re happy. It’s all just a glorious thing.” For the England fans who landed at the airport on Saturday, the price of tickets dominated their thoughts ahead of the game.

England fan Garreth Brazier speaks to the Press Association in Boston Logan International Airport. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Louis Spiteri, 35, from London, said he had been saving since the tournament was announced. “We’ve obviously had Qatar and Russia weren’t the best World Cups to get excited for, so yeah, since it got announced really,” he said. Fellow Manchester United fan Matt Roberts, 37, from Essex, added: “The prices have been outrageous, there’s no getting away from that.” Mr Spiteri said: “Ever since it got announced I’ve been buzzing and then the prices came out.” Despite the cost, both supporters said they were determined to experience the tournament. “It’s going to be brilliant, it’s the World Cup, it always is brilliant,” Mr Roberts said. Gareth Brazier, 49, from Sunderland, also highlighted the expense of following England in the United States. “Crazy prices,” he said.

England fan Karl Wall speaks to the Press Association in Boston Logan International Airport. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire