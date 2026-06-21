England fans arrive in Boston for World Cup 2026 as city bids farewell to Tartan Army
The arrival of England supporters comes as Scotland fans leave Boston following their narrow defeat to Morocco on Friday
England fans have begun arriving in Boston as the city bids farewell to the Tartan Army, with locals and supporters hoping the Three Lions faithful can replicate the atmosphere created by Scotland supporters over the past week.
Listen to this article
Thousands are expected to descend on the Massachusetts city over the coming days ahead of England’s next World Cup game against Ghana at the Gillette Stadium in nearby Foxborough on Tuesday.
Three Lions fans began arriving at Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday, with some still searching for tickets amid high prices.
The arrival of England supporters comes as Scotland fans leave Boston following their narrow defeat to Morocco on Friday.
Read more: Starmer faces ultimatum: Quit by Tuesday or be humiliated
Read more: Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey
Kieron Matthews, 54, who is originally from London but now lives in Massachusetts, said he had enjoyed the atmosphere created by the Tartan Army.
“I’m liking it. I like the Scots, they were a party, so that was good,” he said.
“I just hope that the English lads turn up and do ourselves proud as well.”
He added: “They don’t party as hard as the Scots, my word.
“It’s been lovely. It’s just nothing but love, man. It’s just been really beautiful.
“Everyone’s happy, the whole city’s happy, they’re happy, we’re happy. It’s all just a glorious thing.”
For the England fans who landed at the airport on Saturday, the price of tickets dominated their thoughts ahead of the game.
Louis Spiteri, 35, from London, said he had been saving since the tournament was announced.
“We’ve obviously had Qatar and Russia weren’t the best World Cups to get excited for, so yeah, since it got announced really,” he said.
Fellow Manchester United fan Matt Roberts, 37, from Essex, added: “The prices have been outrageous, there’s no getting away from that.”
Mr Spiteri said: “Ever since it got announced I’ve been buzzing and then the prices came out.”
Despite the cost, both supporters said they were determined to experience the tournament.
“It’s going to be brilliant, it’s the World Cup, it always is brilliant,” Mr Roberts said.
Gareth Brazier, 49, from Sunderland, also highlighted the expense of following England in the United States.
“Crazy prices,” he said.
“To be honest, I booked the flights thinking we would get cheap tickets because we’ve got quite high caps in the England away group, the fan group.
“But they’re insane prices and I wouldn’t have come on principle if I hadn’t already booked the flights to be honest.”
Asked how long he had been saving, he replied: “Yeah, for ages. Three kids and the wife all go to the game so yeah, not cheap.”
Some supporters arrived in Boston without tickets and hoped prices would fall before kick-off.
Karl Wall, 54, from Whitby, said: “Well we’ve got no tickets yet, so we’re just going to wait and see,” he said, adding that he had tickets in a basket but did not purchase them due to the price.
His travelling companion Lee Finegan, 53, from Middlesbrough, said the tickets were priced at about £1,400.
Mr Wall added: “So we’ll just try and get some a lot cheaper and if not, we’ll just go to the fan park.”