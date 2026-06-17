England begin their World Cup Group L campaign against Croatia this evening.

England fans at the Londoner Pub on Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Hundreds of England fans battled Texas-sized distances to gather in a packed pub on the eve of the Three Lions World Cup opener.

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Supporters created a sea of St George’s flags, turned out in fancy dress and sang popular chants as they descended on the Londoner pub on Mockingbird Lane in the hot Dallas sunshine on Tuesday. Organiser John Gallivan, 39, said that the scale of Texas had made it far harder for fans to find each other than at previous tournaments in Europe. He said well-known England fans Andy Milne, Steve Bracknell and the Tango Man would all be in attendance at the event, saying the party atmosphere was “what we come away for”. The event came the night before England’s first game at the AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington against Croatia. Read more: Pub bookings surge by 300% for England’s World Cup kick-off Read more: Brooklyn Beckham widens rift with 'heartbroken' family over ‘exploitative’ World Cup advert

The event comes the night before England’s first game at the AT&T Stadium . Picture: Alamy

England fans in Dallas. Picture: Alamy

He said: “America’s massive, it’s so big, so vast. “When we go to Europe, it’s really easy – you know where you’re going to be. “You don’t have to ask, you don’t have to look, you just know where we’re going to be. “In America, that’s impossible – so the whole idea of today was to just find somewhere, get them to put a deal on the beer and then advertise it.” There was no police presence at the event as supporters wearing England-themed costumes and draped in St George’s flags filled the pub throughout the evening, with chants of “It’s Coming Home” and “Don’t take me home” breaking out as more fans arrived. Mr Gallivan said the event had grown far beyond his expectations after sharing it on social media. “We’ve been here since 4pm and it’s been grand. I feel sorry for the bar staff,” he said. “I pushed it so hard, I think I was an event planner in another life. “I put it on the supporters’ travel club Facebook page and it’s just spiralled and spiralled and spiralled – and we’ve got Andy Milne, Steve Bracknell, Tango Man – they’re all coming here tonight. So it kind of sells itself. “If you’re an England fan and you want to sing and drink, come here.”

England fans at the Londoner Pub. Picture: Alamy

England fans at the Londoner Pub on Mockingbird Lane. Picture: Alamy