England fans might have their flags confiscated upon entry to World Cup 2026 stadiums if they do not meet Fifa regulations, the organiser has stated.

England play Croatia on Wednesday, June 17, from 9pm BST in Dallas, Texas, and fans in the US have been enjoying the atmosphere, with a group drinking more than 5,000 pints of beer in one pub.

But there are concerns the merriment will not reach the AT&T Stadium if many of the flag types seen in the stands during England's warm-up game against New Zealand are brought to the gate.

This is because of Fifa rules that prevent larger flags from being taken inside stadiums.

So while Wavin' Flag by K'naan is one of the most popular World Cup songs, many fans will have their tifos confiscated instead of flying high.

Here is what it all means.

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