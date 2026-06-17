Are England fans allowed to bring flags into World Cup stadiums?
Fans face having flags confiscated at 2026 World Cup opener against Croatia
England fans might have their flags confiscated upon entry to World Cup 2026 stadiums if they do not meet Fifa regulations, the organiser has stated.
Listen to this article
England play Croatia on Wednesday, June 17, from 9pm BST in Dallas, Texas, and fans in the US have been enjoying the atmosphere, with a group drinking more than 5,000 pints of beer in one pub.
But there are concerns the merriment will not reach the AT&T Stadium if many of the flag types seen in the stands during England's warm-up game against New Zealand are brought to the gate.
This is because of Fifa rules that prevent larger flags from being taken inside stadiums.
So while Wavin' Flag by K'naan is one of the most popular World Cup songs, many fans will have their tifos confiscated instead of flying high.
Here is what it all means.
Read also: Fury as England World Cup flags banned by killjoy Green council on 'Britain's most patriotic street'
Can England fans bring flags inside World Cup stadiums?
Smaller flags are permitted inside stadiums, but the larger kind, which England supporters often drape over hoardings and off the edge of stands, are not allowed.
Fifa states: “Small flags, banners and posters made of a fire-resistant material are allowed in the stadium. Larger flags, banners, posters or instruments must be approved in advance.”
This means that flags which are judged to be too big and not approved in advance could be confiscated by security on the door.
It is common for England flags stating the town or football town the fan calls home to be taken inside arenas, but Fifa has said they cannot be hung over LED boards for "safety reasons".
The ruling affects all countries participating and not just England.