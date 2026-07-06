Football Fans Watch England V Mexico In The FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

England are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup after beating Mexico 3-2 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

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Fans up and down the country, and even across the globe, have celebrated the historic win with red and white scenes of jubilation. Around 15,000 England supporters cheered on the Lions at the Azteca Stadium as a similar number watched the match in the streets and bars of Mexico City. The Prince of Wales was among the first to congratulate the team. William urged the team on to the quarter-finals as he was joined by millions of fans across the country in celebrating the triumph in Mexico City. Even Donald Trump has hailed Harry Kane as a “great player”.

England fans attend a watch party at Boxpark Croydon. Picture: Getty

Supporters packed out hundreds of bars and pubs for the late-night clash after the Government extended opening hours to 5am on Monday, with beers flying into the air at the final whistle following 11 minutes of added time.

England fans celebrate victory during a screening of the FIFA World Cup match between England and Mexico at Freight Island in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Co-hosts Mexico had only lost only two of their previous 89 competitive games at the Estadio Azteca, which lies more than 2,200 metres above sea level. England will now face Norway on Saturday in Miami in the quarter-final after the Scandinavian side defeated Brazil 2-1.

England fans cheer during a watch party at Boxpark Croydon. Picture: Getty

'Long time coming' Ecstatic England fans spontaneously broke out into Sweet Caroline at Boxpark Wembley in north-west London, with people jumping into the air and Co2 cannons blasting white fog in celebration. Similar scenes occurred at fan parks in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle with confetti flying as shirtless fans embraced each other. At Wembley, Ollie, 29, who did not want to disclose his surname, joked he would be “very ill” in a few hours when he needed to go to work. “Luckily my manager is also ill,” he said. “The win was a long time coming.”

England fans outside the Mexico City Stadium. Picture: PA

'Unbelievable' Outside the ground after the match, England fan Stuart Pearce, 62, described the matches as “one of the best games ever”. He said: “When the Mexicans came out the whole thing vibrated – it was a great atmosphere, all the Mexicans were really friendly. “We’ve not had one bit of trouble – the Mexicans are so friendly that one even bought us a train ticket today.” His son Liam, 29, from Wiltshire, said the stadium was “unbelievable.” “We sat amongst the Mexicans which was a bit terrifying to start with, but as soon as that first goal went in it was fine. “The performances aren’t great but the best teams never play well throughout the tournament, so we’ll see.”

England fans outside the stadium. Picture: PA

'Worth every penny' Sam Holroyd, 21, from Leeds, said his nerves were “bad, really bad”. “I’ve watched Leeds and I’ve not had it worse than that,” he told the Press Association. “The altitude got to me when they scored the penalty.” His friend Owen Wilson, 23, from Doncaster said: “It’s cost us a lot of money to come out here but worth every penny. “I think we’ll win it, I do. I think we’ll win the tournament.

Fans watch a screening of the FIFA World Cup match between England and Mexico at The Rising Sun beer garden in Ashton, Bristol. Picture date: Monday July 6, 2026. Picture: Alamy