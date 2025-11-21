It was a nightmarish start to one of the most hotly anticipated series in a generation, with ducks for Zak Crawley and linchpin Joe Root

England captain Ben Stokes is applauded leaving the field at stumps after taking 5 wickets during Day 1 of the First Ashes Test between Australia and England at Perth. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

England fought fire with fire as the Ashes began with low scores and high drama on a 19-wicket opening day in Perth.

The tourists chose to bat first on a spicy greentop and were shot down for 172 in less than 33 overs as Mitchell Starc steamed in to take career-best figures of seven for 58. It was a nightmarish start to one of the most hotly anticipated series in a generation, with ducks for Zak Crawley and linchpin Joe Root as well as collapse of five for 12 to end the innings. But England's bowlers were red hot at a ground that is known locally as 'the Furnace', dragging Australia down to 123 for nine as captain Ben Stokes bagged five for 23. Jofra Archer felled debutant Jake Weatherald second ball as he and Brydon Carse took two apiece before Stokes showed off his golden arm. It was a remarkable day of action in front of almost 52,000 fans, including a loud away contingent thought to be over 10,000 strong. While ball dominated bat throughout, Harry Brook hit a fearless 52 from 61 balls including five fours and a massive six down the ground.

When he departed, gloving a bumper from Australia’s other newcomer Brendan Doggett and walking before DRS had its say, it sparked a flurry of tame dismissals as Starc made hay. But what the delirious home supporters did not know was just how hard their own side would find it. Weatherald was knocked flat on his face by a booming Archer inswinger that pinned the first-timer in front of middle stump, while fellow opener Usman Khawaja was pushed down to number four having spent too much time off the field. In his absence Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith both moved up a spot and endured a long and uncomfortable trial at the hands of the English quicks. It took 28 balls for Australia to score their first single and the experienced duo racked up multiple plays and misses as the ball frequently whistled past the outside edge. At one point Carse thought he had Labuschagne caught behind and the pair exchanged angry words after the third umpire decided a slight ripple on UltraEdge was not enough.

England captain Ben Stokes during a bowling spell on Day 1 of the First Ashes Test in Australia. Picture: Alamy