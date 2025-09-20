England through to Women's Rugby World Cup final with 35-17 win against France
England booked their place in a seventh successive Women's Rugby World Cup final with a gutsy 35-17 victory over a stubborn French side.
Ellie Kildunne scored two tries on her return to the Red Roses as they eventually ran out comfortable winners at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium.
In front of a 25,478-strong crowd, the home side were heavy favourites but were pushed all the way by France.
Kildunne's first gave England a slender 7-5 lead in a first half punctuated by several big errors from the hosts.
But John Mitchell's side improved after the interval, with tries from Amy Cokayne and Abbie Ward giving them some much-needed breathing room on the scoreboard.
Kildunne, who missed the last-eight win over Scotland with concussion, scored her second with a little over 10 minutes to go, making it 28-12.
France centre Nassira Konde crossed for her second try to close the gap, but Meg Jones ensured the home England had the final say with a late score to seal their place in next Saturday's final.