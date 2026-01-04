England’s Harry Brook cuts a frustrated figure while batting on day one of the fifth NRMA Insurance Ashes Series 2025 test. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Joe Root and Harry Brook produced England’s best partnership of a punishing Ashes series on day one of the final Test before being stopped in their tracks by the Sydney weather.

The Yorkshire duo came together with the tourists in familiar strife at 57 for three, another sloppy start from the top order putting them under pressure at a sold-out SCG, and stitched together an unbroken stand of 154. That took England to 211 for three and they were on the verge of turning a sturdy position into something even stronger when bad light and rain forced an early end to proceedings just before the tea break. Root was a definition of calm control as he reeled off a mature 72 not out, with Brook indulging a few of his more hyperactive tendencies as he rushed to 78no. It was the sixth time the pair have put on a century together and, more importantly, England’s most productive alliance of a frustratingly low-scoring trip. Root was also involved in the previous best, adding 117 with Zak Crawley in Brisbane on his way to his first ton on Australian soil. Read more: Gus Atkinson becomes third England bowler to be ruled out of Ashes with injury Read more: Australia crush England in 20-wicket Boxing Day Ashes chaos



He will be desperate to follow suit on day two, banishing his demons Down Under once and for all, while Brook is chasing a first Ashes century in his 18th innings. Between them the pair tamed a home attack featuring no specialist spinner at this ground for the first time since 1888. Home skipper Steve Smith said he “hated” leaving out Todd Murphy at a venue synonymous with turning tracks but it continued a worrying recent trend that has seen seam dominate in recent years. The call was far from a roaring triumph, though, as all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster turned in a combined total of 10 wicketless overs for 67. By the time the teams were forced indoors with just half of the scheduled 90 overs delivered, England were well on top, with Australia seemingly hanging in for the kind of self-inflicted collapse that has blighted the tourists’ trip. They had already threatened one after Ben Stokes chose to bat first, losing their entire top three in 13 overs on a flat track. Ben Duckett (27) and Zak Crawley (16) started positively, sprinting a succession of early singles and pinging a couple of looseners to the ropes. Duckett cranked things up a notch with four boundaries in the space of nine deliveries from attack leader Mitchell Starc but fell to the 10th ball of that sequence. It was a frustratingly familiar scene, fending away from his body to a ball he might easily have left to feeding Starc his 27th success of an outstanding series. With one innings left, the out-of-sorts left-hander has a top score of 34 and a series average of half that. Incoming batter Jacob Bethell made an important 40 in the fourth-innings chase at Melbourne last week but remains a raw prospect in the pivotal number three position and has yet to prove he can set up a game. Australia applied the squeeze as he took 15 balls to get off the mark and the loss of Crawley, composed until the nagging Michael Neser bagged him lbw, increased the size of his burden. Bethell was unable to make a dent, nicking an expert lifter on 10 as Scott Boland probed away on a good length. Another wicket would have left England in serious distress but their fourth-wicket pair clung on despite a taxing start.

