Over half of ethnic minority adults think the English flag has become a symbol of racism. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The Saint George's cross has become a "symbol of racism" and a tool used by people who want to express "anti-migrant sentiment," according to a new poll.

A YouGov survey found both white and ethnic minority adults view the surge in flags being put up on lampposts and bridges in towns in the UK as "anti migrant." The poll revealed that 52 per cent of ethnic minority adults think the England flag has become a symbol of racism. Meanwhile 39 per cent of the wider British public agreed with the claim.

The data was released by a YouGov poll. Picture: YouGov

Around 42 per cent say the motivation of displaying St George's colours is "discriminatory," compared to 29 per cent who think it is for patriotic reasons. Both white and ethnic minority adults tend to think that people displaying the cross at home are doing so with an anti-migrant/minority intent. The surge in St George's flags and Union Jacks being hung on lamp posts, bridges and street signs, began in the summer as part of Operation Raise the Colours. The survey found that 71 per cent of Green voters said they found the flags to be racist, compared to 58 per cent Labour and 53 per cent Lib Dems. Just eight per cent of Reform UK voters agreed, compared to 18 per cent for the Conservatives. It also revealed the British public are generally comfortable with neighbours flying the England flag, but 48 per cent of ethnic minorities felt uncomfortable.

