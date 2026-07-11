England football players' wives and girlfriends pictured watching World Cup 2026
From Harry Kane's wife Kate to Jordan Pickford's partner Megan Davison, the WAGS are the team's biggest supporters in the stands this year.
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The England football team are progressing through the World Cup 2026 nicely, currently taking on Norway in their next big match in the tournament.
But as they compete on the field, their wives and girlfriends are doing their part in the stands as they all follow their partners around the USA, South America and Canada in full support.
Pictured in the crowds, the likes of Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Jude Bellingham all have their other halves cheering them on in the hope they make it to the World Cup final and bring home the trophy.
While some of the England football team's wives and girlfriends keep a low profile at the world-wide sporting event, here's all the one's who have been pictured so far.
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Which England football team's wives and girlfriend are at the World Cup 2026?
Harry Kane's wife Kate
Kate Kane is her husband's number one cheerleader at the World Cup 2026. Not only has she been pictured in the stands multiple times, she's even got a customised Harry Kane wardrobe.
Kate and Harry were photographed together in the stands following England's win against Croatia.
Jordan Pickford's wife Megan
Megan Davison was pictured in the stands during England's World Cup match against Ghana. She is regularly spotted supporting her husband at his football matches.
Declan Rice's girlfriend Lauren Fryer
Following England's 2-0 win against Panama, Declan Rice was pictured in the stands with his partner Lauren Fryer and family members.
Typically the couple keep a low profile following an online trolling scandal in 2024.
Jude Bellingham girlfriend Ashlyn Castro
Ashlyn Castro was not afraid of some PDA with boyfriend Jude after England's 4-2 win against Croatia.
Djed Spence girlfriend Gabby Jolie
Typically the couple keep out of the spotlight but the World Cup saw them come together.
The pair were photographed in the stands following England's win in their opening game against Croatia.