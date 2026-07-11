From Harry Kane's wife Kate to Jordan Pickford's partner Megan Davison, the WAGS are the team's biggest supporters in the stands this year.

The England football team are progressing through the World Cup 2026 nicely, currently taking on Norway in their next big match in the tournament.

But as they compete on the field, their wives and girlfriends are doing their part in the stands as they all follow their partners around the USA, South America and Canada in full support.

Pictured in the crowds, the likes of Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Jude Bellingham all have their other halves cheering them on in the hope they make it to the World Cup final and bring home the trophy.

While some of the England football team's wives and girlfriends keep a low profile at the world-wide sporting event, here's all the one's who have been pictured so far.

Which England football team's wives and girlfriend are at the World Cup 2026?