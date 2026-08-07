England footballer Ivan Toney has been charged with assault at a Soho nightclub.

The charge relates to an alleged assault at a nightclub on Wardour Street that took place on December 6, 2025.

Toney, who is from Northampton but currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday September 24.

The Metropolitan Police said the striker was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm.

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The Sun newspaper reported on December 8 that Toney had been arrested after an alleged headbutt.

A spokesperson for Toney said: “Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.”

Toney has been on unconditional bail since being arrested last December, but was given a US visa and allowed to travel to the World Cup in June.

He played twice - coming on as a substite in the final minutes of England's semi-final defeat to Argentina, then starting the third-place play off victory against France.



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