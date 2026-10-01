England footballer Ivan Toney pleads not guilty to Soho nightclub assault charge
The 30-year-old footballer, from Northampton, is accused of attacking Saber Da Silva at a nightclub in Wardour Street, central London, on December 6.
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England striker Ivan Toney has denied assaulting a man at a Soho nightclub as he appeared in court to face the charge for the first time.
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The 30-year-old footballer, from Northampton, is accused of attacking Saber Da Silva at a nightclub in Wardour Street, central London, on December 6.
Toney stood in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning to confirm his name and age, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Toney, wearing a black top over a shirt and tie, was accompanied by three members of his entourage as he arrived at court shortly after 9.30am.
Read More: Ivan Toney's first court hearing over 'Soho nightclub assault' delayed by a week
Read More: England footballer Ivan Toney charged with assault at Soho nightclub
The criminal case came after a Metropolitan Police investigation and the charge was announced in late July.
In a statement, his spokesperson said: “Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.”
Toney represented England at this summer’s World Cup and has 10 international appearances and one goal.
He missed out on the latest squad for the country’s Nations League ties.
Toney started his football career with Northampton Town and played for teams including Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United before signing for Brentford in 2020.
He scored 72 goals during four years with the Bees before making a surprise switch in 2024 to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.