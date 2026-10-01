The 30-year-old footballer, from Northampton, is accused of attacking Saber Da Silva at a nightclub in Wardour Street, central London, on December 6.

England footballer Ivan Toney arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm over an incident at a nightclub in Wardour Street in Soho, central London, on December 6 2025. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

England striker Ivan Toney has denied assaulting a man at a Soho nightclub as he appeared in court to face the charge for the first time.

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The 30-year-old footballer, from Northampton, is accused of attacking Saber Da Silva at a nightclub in Wardour Street, central London, on December 6. Toney stood in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning to confirm his name and age, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Toney, wearing a black top over a shirt and tie, was accompanied by three members of his entourage as he arrived at court shortly after 9.30am.

Toney playing for England against France in July's World Cup. Picture: PA