England endured more frustration on day three of the second Ashes Test, with Australia’s tail digging in to take extend their lead to 116 at the tea break in Brisbane.

The tourists arrived at the Gabba 44 behind, but with fresh hopes of chasing four quick wickets to stay in the hunt.

England found their rivals in belligerent mood with Mitchell Starc drawing out the innings and wracking up runs left, right and centre - with the hosts firmly setting their sights on the 500 run mark.

Australia rapidly extend their lead beyond 100 runs, as the tailenders proved frustrating for England's bowlers as twilight approached, with Australia hanging on in there at 494-9.

With Starc evading England's attempts to thwart his run tally and with his century in sight, a golden catch from Ben Stokes saw him caught out for 77.

Ben Stokes made an early breakthrough when he had Michael Neser caught behind in the third over and Gus Atkinson took out Alex Carey for 63 when the second new ball became available. Pointedly, that was the Surrey seamer’s first Ashes wicket in 41 overs of toil.

Australia’s lead was 82 when Carey – their last recognised batter – departed and England would probably have settled on a job well done had they finished things off quickly.

