Australia stretch lead in Brisbane Ashes test as tailenders leave England frustrated
England found their rivals in belligerent mood as Mitchell Starc tallied up the runs - eventually caught for 77 by Stokes as Australia approached 500
England endured more frustration on day three of the second Ashes Test, with Australia’s tail digging in to take extend their lead to 116 at the tea break in Brisbane.
Listen to this article
The tourists arrived at the Gabba 44 behind, but with fresh hopes of chasing four quick wickets to stay in the hunt.
England found their rivals in belligerent mood with Mitchell Starc drawing out the innings and wracking up runs left, right and centre - with the hosts firmly setting their sights on the 500 run mark.
Australia rapidly extend their lead beyond 100 runs, as the tailenders proved frustrating for England's bowlers as twilight approached, with Australia hanging on in there at 494-9.
With Starc evading England's attempts to thwart his run tally and with his century in sight, a golden catch from Ben Stokes saw him caught out for 77.
Ben Stokes made an early breakthrough when he had Michael Neser caught behind in the third over and Gus Atkinson took out Alex Carey for 63 when the second new ball became available. Pointedly, that was the Surrey seamer’s first Ashes wicket in 41 overs of toil.
Australia’s lead was 82 when Carey – their last recognised batter – departed and England would probably have settled on a job well done had they finished things off quickly.
Read more: Streeting allies 'asking Rayner to back him for leader in exchange for Cabinet post'
Read more: Doyathinkhesauraus: Hunt to unmask fly-tipper dressed in giant T-Rex disguise
Yet they were made to bake in the Queensland heat as Starc led Scott Boland in an infuriating ninth-wicket stand.
Starc has been outstanding with the ball so far, taking 16 wickets at 11.75, but now he took to tormenting England with his second suit.
The left-hander held his end for 95 deliveries, soaking up the best a weary-looking attack could throw at him and helping shield Boland from taking too much strike.
When he did make an error, hacking Brydon Carse towards mid-on on 27, Jofra Archer was caught flat-footed and failed to make enough ground to reach a catchable chance. For a side who racked up five drops on day two, it was another painful moment.
The scoreboard barely moved for half-an-hour at one stage, signalling Australia’s intent to sap their opponents’ energy and nudge their second innings towards the difficult twilight period, but Starc pushed the button with three boundaries in as many balls to shepherd the lead past three figures.
Stokes was curiously reticent about using Will Jacks’ spin, tossing the all-rounder a solitary over before the interval in hope more than expectation.