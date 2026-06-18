Caleb Yirenkyi was the hero of the night for Ghana after his 95th minute winner

Caleb Yirenkyi scored in stoppage time. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England's Group L rivals Ghana left it late to beat Panama thanks to a last minute goal in Toronto.

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Caleb Yirenkyi steered in Brandon Thomas-Asante’s cross in stoppage time to settle a match of few clear chances, denying their opponents a first-ever World Cup point. Panama had the best of the opening period, Cristian Martinez having a penalty appeal waved away as he tried to latch on to a ball over the top and Jiovany Ramos firing high and wide after Ati-Zigi had acrobatically punched into his path. Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo moved more centrally as the half wore on, finally making a major impact just before half-time with a through ball which ended with Ghana’s first effort on goal – Marvin Senaya endangering the corner flag more than the back of the net. Read more: 'Take the shackles off': Harry Kane reveals Thomas Tuchel's half-time message which sparked England's 4-2 victory over Croatia Read more: We Kane do it! England beat Croatia 4-2 in thrilling 2026 World Cup opener

The game lacked chances throughout. Picture: Getty

Ghana were much brighter after the break with only a last-ditch touch from Ramos preventing Leicester City’s Jordan Ayew from sliding home. Ramos curled wide from the edge of the box moments later as the game opened up, an offside flag and Mosquera denying Thomas-Asante a late winner before he was released again moments later to deliver the cross for Yiren. Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz described himself as "tired" after the win, saying: "That was so tough and so intensive. "Wins in this World Cup are very expensive, but my players showed that they are ready to pay high prices for wins.

Ghana went level on points with England. Picture: Getty