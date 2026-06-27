The Three Lions are guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds of the World Cup ahead of their final Group L match against Panama on Saturday night.

Spain's 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday night means England are guaranteed a place in the last 32 regardless of the result against Panama this weekend.

The Three Lions sit on four points after two games - meaning they would take one of the eight third-placed qualification spots.

Four other teams - Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Paraguay - sit on four points.

There are still three groups left in the World Cup with games still to play - Group J, K and L.

England are set to meet with Panama at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday night.

Read more: Reece James sidelined for England’s final group match in fresh Tuchel injury blow

Read more: Jack Draper’s Eastbourne run ends in semi-final at hands of Ugo Humbert