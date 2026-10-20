The impressive Minhas scored 59 with the bat and took a career-best six wickets for 40 runs as England capitulated

Pakistan celebrate the wicket of Harry Brook of England during game two of the One Day International Tri-Series. Picture: Sameer Ali/Getty

By Alex Storey

England One day captain Harry Brook admitted his side's batters went into their shells when faced with spin as they started their Tri-Series in Pakistan with a heavy defeat.

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Arafat Minhas walked to the crease with Pakistan on 133 for five but his 59 off 58 balls lifted his side to 302 for nine before the left-arm spinner took a career-best six wickets for 40 runs as England capitulated. Openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett put on 91 but England lost their way thereafter, with Arafat making inroads and off-spinner Saim Ayub in a containing role as the tourists were all out for 215 to lose by 87 runs. Kevin Pietersen last month gave England a spin masterclass in his new role as specialist mentor, extolling the virtues of rotating the strike, but Brook believes he and his teammates took their foot off the gas too much after Banton and Duckett had laid the foundations for the chase. Read more: 'Ronnie let the team down': Ex-Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag launches furious attack on Cristiano Ronaldo Read more: 'Taking the knee has lost its impact': England star Mark Guehi calls for more action to tackle racism in football

Arafat Minhas took a career-best six wickets for 40 runs as England capitulated. Picture: AAMIR QURESHI/Getty

He said afterwards: "At the halfway stage, we were pretty happy. I thought we kept them to just below par and we executed our plans exceptionally well and unfortunately we didn’t manage to get it quite right with the bat. "The story of the innings was not enough partnerships and losing wickets in clumps. We didn’t manage to put their bowlers under enough pressure to make them miss and that’s something we’ll talk about. "I probably could have hit the ball a little bit harder, but I think that was throughout. "We've been speaking a lot about rotation of strike against spin through the middle overs but we could still be putting bowlers under pressure and hit boundaries as well."

Saad Baig of Pakistan celebrates wicket of Gus Atkinson. Picture: Sameer Ali/Getty