England narrowly avoided a major upset as they advanced to the next stage of the T20 World Cup with a 24-run victory over Italy.

Jofra Archer then helped to put England in the ascendancy with two wickets in hist first over, but Ben Manenti brought Italy back into the contest with a jaw-dropping 60 off 25 deliveries, including six sixes and four fours.

Needing a win to guarantee a Super 8s spot, England were struggling on 127 for five midway through the 16th over, before Will Jacks’ T20 best of 53 not out off 22 balls powered them to 202 for seven.

He was eventually bowled out by Jacks, before Sam Curran took two in two to regain control for the favourites.

But Grant Stewart had other ideas and thrashed two sixes apiece off Archer and Adil Rashid, who conceded 21 in his last over to leave the tournament’s lowest-ranked side needing 30 from the last 12 balls.

Curran’s death bowling once again came to the fore as he conceded five and snared Stewart for 45, finishing with three for 22. Italy were then all out for 178, with Jamie Overton finishing things off.

England therefore finish second in Group C, behind the West Indies, but this was another unconvincing outing having also underwhelmed in their three previous matches.

They now head to Sri Lanka for the next phase with questions hanging over them.