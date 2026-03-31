The defeat was Tuchel’s second since taking charge.

England's James Garner, Dominic Solanke, Tino Livramento and Jarrod Bowen following the international friendly match. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

England’s final match on home soil before the World Cup ended in a first-ever defeat to Asian opposition as Thomas Tuchel’s side stumbled to a somewhat concerning 1-0 loss to Japan.

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There were a handful of boos from those left inside what had been a sold-out Wembley Stadium after a largely lifeless display compounded Friday’s stop-start 1-1 draw with physical Uruguay. Tuesday’s defeat was Tuchel’s second since taking charge at the start of last year and was decided by Kaoru Mitoma’s fine first-half finish at the end of a well-worked move started by the Japan star, dispossessing Cole Palmer. This was another experimental side named by the German coach, who again made a swathe of substitutions throughout a friendly that provided more questions than answers, including how to score without Harry Kane. The skipper sat out the send-off fixture, having picked up a knock in training and watched England fail to register a shot on target during a drab first half in which Elliot Anderson saw an effort clip the crossbar. Read more: Iran bans sports teams from travelling to 'hostile' countries but doesn't mention this summer's World Cup Read more: World Cup play-off heartbreak for Wales and Republic of Ireland as both sides lose on penalties

England's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the International friendly. Picture: Alamy

The Euro 2024 runners-up bossed possession before and after the break but lacked incision, spark and fluidity despite a late push in the last game before Tuchel names his World Cup squad in eight weeks’ time. Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and John Stones should be on the plane but were among those to withdraw through injury in the build-up to a game Kane, Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham were not risked for. Marc Guehi captained England for the first time, and Phil Foden started as a false nine with Kane absent, with Ben White’s name booed by some after he was handed a start. Much-changed England struggled to get going and Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon had shots blocked either side of Guehi seeing efforts thwarted by last-ditch defending. But the hosts lacked rhythm and potency against a Japan side who showed a ruthless edge midway through the first half.

Japan's Ayumu Seko, left, and England's Morgan Rogers. Picture: Alamy

Palmer was dispossessed by Mitoma, who played the ball wide and continued his run towards the box. Keito Nakamura eventually squared the ball and the Brighton star produced a cool, low finish. England looked to bounce back and the impressive Anderson saw a strike from the edge of the box kiss the top of the crossbar courtesy of a slight touch off Ritsu Doan. Foden was outjumped trying to reach a Nico O’Reilly cross but Japan were still getting joy at the other end, with Ezri Konsa required to make a key block to take Ayase Ueda’s strike onto the crossbar after Kaishu Sano cut open the defence. Tuchel decided against half-time changes and England continued to wobble, with Jordan Pickford producing an important near-post stop with his feet when Doan easily burst past O’Reilly. Tuchel made four alterations but England continued to toil and Nakamura bent narrowly wide before Tuchel again tweaked his side.