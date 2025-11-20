Ian Wright has declared that England is “not ready for a black superstar” following criticism of Jude Bellingham during the recent international break.

Leaping to Bellingham’s defence, former England striker Wright slammed the negative coverage, saying there is a racist element in some of the criticism.

The Real Madrid midfielder also came under some criticism from England coach Thomas Tuchel , who has emphasised the importance of team cohesion since joining the national team.

Bellingham was seemingly frustrated when he substituted during England’s 2-0 win over Albania on Sunday, leading to criticism from certain sections of the media over his “attitude” while playing for the Three Lions.

Wright told the Overlap podcast: “I’m worried for Jude simply because he’s somebody that they [the media] can’t control.

“He’s showing people that I’m here, I’m black, I’m proud, I’m ready to go.”

“I don’t think they’re ready for a black superstar, who can move like Jude is moving. They can’t touch him.”

He added: “I’ll put it in football terms. They all love N’Golo Kante. He’s a humble black man, gets on with what he’s doing.

“Not saying that he’s an uncle Tom or anything, that’s just how his personality is. But if you get a [Paul] Pogba, or a Bellingham, and you get that kind of energy, that does not sit well with people.

“So someone like Jude, for some reason, frightens these people because of his capability and the inspiration he can give.

“It's something that you're taught as a black man when you’re going out there, you just want to do the best you can and keep your head down. And be, for want of a better term, a humble f****** slave. This is dragging up from that kind of energy. Because if you are outspoken, black, and playing to that kind of level and not caring, that frightens certain people.

“That’s what's happening with Jude.”