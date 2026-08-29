England lead rises to 357 against Pakistan on rainy day three of second Rothesay Test at Lord's
Despite difficult batting conditions in the capital, Joe Root’s side may already have enough of a lead to secure a strong 2-0 advantage.
England extended their lead to 357 as they moved closer to a series-clinching win over Pakistan on day three of the second Rothesay Test on Saturday.
Listen to this article
However, opener Emilio Gay endured another frustrating day at Lord’s as England’s batting line-up struggled against a tricky Pakistan attack.
The third morning was washed out by rain in the capital before play finally got under way in the afternoon.
England moved from 81 for three to 177 for seven, with Dan Lawrence hitting an unbeaten half-century before another spell of rain brought an early end to proceedings at Lord’s.
Despite difficult batting conditions, and facing a Pakistan side that has not yet breached 200 on tour, Joe Root’s side may already have enough of a lead to secure an unassailable 2-0 advantage.
For Gay, however, Saturday’s play was another difficult chapter in what has been a challenging summer.
Read more: Robinson leads the way as England take charge of second test against Pakistan at Lord's
Read more: Police investigating alleged assault after nightclub incident involving England cricketer Brydon Carse
The left-hander had held on to his wicket on the second evening, only to be dismissed lbw by a delivery which unexpectedly shot through at shin height.
Gay had waited almost two-and-a-half hours beyond the scheduled start to resume on 30, but added just one run before his fifth delivery from Mohammad Abbas sent him back to the pavilion.
He now averages 23.44 from nine completed Test innings in what has been a difficult summer for England’s openers.
Concerns are also growing over the condition of the Lord’s pitch, with Gay’s dismissal doing little to ease them.
The International Cricket Council rated the surface as unsatisfactory for the first time after the Test against New Zealand at the start of the summer, and similar issues were evident during the 24.5 overs possible between the rain showers.
Pakistan’s seamers were able to generate significant movement from the surface, leaving wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan with almost as difficult a task as the England batters.
Rizwan required treatment on a couple of occasions but continued to come up to the stumps as Pakistan looked to build on pressure.
He was in position when Abbas claimed Harry Brook as his second wicket of the day, with the Yorkshireman unable to get his bat away from a jagging delivery and nicking behind for 34.
Smith was the next to fall, offering a simple catch to midwicket as he attempted a shot that was never really on.
Lawrence, who faces a selection decision of his own when Jacob Bethell returns to fitness, made sure England’s lead continued to grow.
With aggression proving the best way to counter Pakistan’s dominance, Lawrence took the attack back to the bowlers and began putting pressure on a side that had enjoyed plenty of success.
He struck six fours and two sixes, including a superb flowing shot over extra-cover from Mohammad Ali and a powerful slog-sweep off Ali Usman.