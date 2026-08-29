Despite difficult batting conditions in the capital, Joe Root’s side may already have enough of a lead to secure a strong 2-0 advantage.

Dan Lawrence cracked an unbeaten half-century before the weather turned once again. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

England extended their lead to 357 as they moved closer to a series-clinching win over Pakistan on day three of the second Rothesay Test on Saturday.

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However, opener Emilio Gay endured another frustrating day at Lord’s as England’s batting line-up struggled against a tricky Pakistan attack. The third morning was washed out by rain in the capital before play finally got under way in the afternoon. England moved from 81 for three to 177 for seven, with Dan Lawrence hitting an unbeaten half-century before another spell of rain brought an early end to proceedings at Lord’s. Despite difficult batting conditions, and facing a Pakistan side that has not yet breached 200 on tour, Joe Root’s side may already have enough of a lead to secure an unassailable 2-0 advantage. For Gay, however, Saturday’s play was another difficult chapter in what has been a challenging summer. Read more: Robinson leads the way as England take charge of second test against Pakistan at Lord's Read more: Police investigating alleged assault after nightclub incident involving England cricketer Brydon Carse

Despite difficult batting conditions, Joe Root’s side may already have enough of a lead to secure an unassailable 2-0 advantage. Picture: Getty

The left-hander had held on to his wicket on the second evening, only to be dismissed lbw by a delivery which unexpectedly shot through at shin height. Gay had waited almost two-and-a-half hours beyond the scheduled start to resume on 30, but added just one run before his fifth delivery from Mohammad Abbas sent him back to the pavilion. He now averages 23.44 from nine completed Test innings in what has been a difficult summer for England’s openers. Concerns are also growing over the condition of the Lord’s pitch, with Gay’s dismissal doing little to ease them. The International Cricket Council rated the surface as unsatisfactory for the first time after the Test against New Zealand at the start of the summer, and similar issues were evident during the 24.5 overs possible between the rain showers. Pakistan’s seamers were able to generate significant movement from the surface, leaving wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan with almost as difficult a task as the England batters. Rizwan required treatment on a couple of occasions but continued to come up to the stumps as Pakistan looked to build on pressure.

The International Cricket Council rated the surface as unsatisfactory at the start of the summer, and similar issues were evident during the play on Saturday. Picture: Getty