The son of England World Cup winner Jack Charlton says he has been forced to leave his father’s 1966 winners’ medal with his mother after being hit with a £200,000 Inheritance Tax bill.

John Charlton told LBC that the medal had been left to him in his father’s will following the football legend’s death in 2020.

But he said the tax valuation meant he could not afford to keep it in his own name.

“The tax department decided that the value of the medal was £200,000, and in order for me to keep the medal, I would have to pay that,” he said.

“I obviously couldn’t afford that at the time. I still can’t really.”

Charlton said he was forced to hand the medal back to his 93-year-old mother, Pat, so the family could avoid the immediate bill.

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