The former Arsenal defender reveals the strip he will be bidding for to raise funds ahead of Armistice Day

Former England legend Tony Adams pictured outside the Emirates Stadium. Picture: MatchWornShirts

By Alex Storey

England legend Tony Adams is teaming up with the Royal British Legion to raise funds for the nation's Poppy Appeal this year.

The former defender, whose father served in the army, is urging football fans to bid for shirts worn by Premier League stars next month. The campaign will see clubs across the professional football pyramid wearing strips featuring the iconic poppy emblem, which will then be signed by the players and go under the hammer via MatchWornshirt (MWS) auctioneers. All net proceeds will be donated to the British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Former Arsenal captain Adams said: "I really wanted to get involved to show my respects. "It’s a very, very special campaign that generates so much money for vital services. “There are special values in the game, respect, unity, discipline and teamwork, that really resonate with the Armed Forces. "My dad was in the army and played for the British Army, and it has always had a connection for me. "It's so important that we don't forget, remember, and create conversations around it." Adams also revealed the shirt he will be bidding for to keep himself. “I’ll be bidding for Declan Rice’s shirt for sure," he said.

Shirts from across the football pyramid will be auctioned off for the Poppy Appeal. Picture: MatchWornShirts

"I’m a fan and I’ll be getting involved and hopefully everyone else will too. "I'’s unbelievable how much has been raised by the campaign so far, and we need to keep up the great work." Alongside the shirt auctions, MWS will also host squad-signed shirt giveaways from clubs including Arsenal, Brighton, QPR and Leeds. Adams, who won multiple league and FA Cup victories and has a statue outside the Emirates Stadium, added: "When I was a player, I always tried to create a culture of discipline and compassion. "Those values came from my dad and from the Armed Forces. The people who serve set us free, and we need to make sure they’re supported and remembered.”

Tony Adams has family links to the British Army. Picture: Alamy