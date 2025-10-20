Harley Pearce, son of Three Lions icon Stuart, was killed in the collision on Thursday

Harley Pearce lost control of the tractor on a country road near his family home in Wiltshire. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

The son of England football legend Stuart Pearce has died in a tractor crash.

Harley Pearce, 21, was driving the vehicle on a country lane near his family home when it came off the road in Witcombe, Wiltshire. It is believed the tractor may have suffered a tyre blow-out which caused it to veer off the road. Harley died at the scene of the collision which took place on Thursday, Gloucestershire Police confirmed. The force confirmed that specialist officers are supporting the family. Read more: Stuart Pearce breaks silence on medical emergency during transatlantic flight

Harley ran his own company, Harley Pearce Agricultural Service, working on farms on the Wiltshire and Gloucestershire border. The Pearce family have paid tribute following their loss. They said: "Our family is truly shocked and utterly heartbroken at the loss of our cherished son and devoted brother, Harley. "A soul who left an unforgettable imprint on all who knew him. "He was a golden boy with an infectious smile, and this shocking tragedy will leave a huge hole in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known him. "With a quiet, understated strength and deep kindness, we are so proud of the young man he had become, exhibiting a wonderful work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit in the farming industry. "He will always be our shining star. Rest in peace, our beautiful son and brother. You will never ever be forgotten."



Stuart played for England 78 times between 1987 and 1999. Picture: Getty

Stuart Pearce celebrates after scoring his penalty against Spain in the Euro '96 quarter-final. Picture: Getty Images

Harley was the youngest of two children that the England legend had with his ex-wife Liz. The couple also have an older daughter, Chelsea, from their 20-year marriage that ended in 2013. Pearce earned 78 caps for England and remains a regular figure doing punditry work on Premier League and England matches.

Emergency services were called at around 2.30pm on Thursday to a report of a collision involving a tractor on the A417 Old Birdlip Hill in Witcombe. An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for any witnesses who have dashcam footage to come forward. A source told the Daily Mail: "From what we've been told is Harley's tractor had a blow out and he lost control." He lived near Marlborough in Wiltshire.

Stuart Pearce with his ex-wife Elizabeth pictured in 2011. Picture: Alamy