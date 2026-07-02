Pubs across Britain will be forced to close for England vs Mexico at 1am on Monday morning because councils are refusing to issue ultra-late licences for them to stay open.

National Education Union secretary Daniel Kebede called for the Education Secretary to allow for “a flexible start” on Monday morning.

The head of the National Education Union has told LBC schools should start later on Monday so children can watch England's next game.

It is just one hurdle caused by the 1am kick-off time for the Three Lions’ last-16 game - with schools also trying to relax the rules to let teachers and pupils stay up late to watch.

“It would be good if as many young people as possible could participate,” he told LBC.

Pubs meanwhile are grappling with losing out on millions of pounds of lost revenue due to the timing of the match - which has a potential for a 4am finish if it goes to extra time and penalties.

Licensing rules have already been relaxed for games kicking off between 5 and 9pm, with many being allowed to stay open until 1am.

But no provisions have been made for games starting at 1am - meaning individual pubs must apply to their local council for a Temporary Event Notice (TEN) licence which the council must weigh up against concerns about noise and late-night drinking.

A standard TEN must be submitted at least 10 clear working days before any event, while a shorter-notice 'late TEN' requires at least 5 clear working days.

A possible option for die-hard England fans is to go and watch the game at a nightclub. Many nightclubs already have licenses to stay open serving alcohol until as late as 5am.

Ros Morgan, CEO of Heart of London Business Alliance, which represents over 500 businesses, said: "Major international sporting moments like the World Cup bring people together and create a real boost for London's hospitality and night-time economy.

"Where England progresses to exceptionally late knockout fixtures, it makes sense for the Government to show flexibility and allow pubs and bars to remain open for the duration of the match, including any extra time and penalties.

"The current national licensing extension to 2am is welcome, but it won't be sufficient for matches kicking off at 1am. A simple, one-off extension would give businesses certainty, allow fans to enjoy the occasion safely in licensed venues rather than dispersing early, and help hospitality businesses make the most of a rare economic opportunity.

"It would also make sense to consider extending the Night Tube in London on the night of the group of 16 match. Providing safe, reliable transport home would allow businesses to maximise this opportunity while giving fans confidence that they can celebrate responsibly and get home easily.

"We would encourage a proportionate approach that balances public safety with the significant benefits these events bring to the evening economy."

England manager Thomas Tuchel wants families to be able to watch, saying: “Write an excuse for school and let them watch football. Come on. There's so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years.

“Let them watch. There will be a big, big match on in four days and we need the support of everyone, and especially of the children.”