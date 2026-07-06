In pictures: Three Lions roar to quarter-finals after victory at the Azteca
| Updated: 15m ago
England have delivered an iconic performance to make it through to the quarter finals of the World Cup.
They held on through eleven minutes of extra time at the Azteca Stadium to beat Mexico 3-2.
Captain Harry Kane scored a penalty and then gave away one converted by Raul Jimenez as Tuchel’s 10 men dug deep to seal a chaotic win.
The Three Lions will battle Norway next.
From playing at altitude in front of a raucous crowd and Quansah’s red card to a delayed kick-off, England had to overcome all manner of obstacles against the World Cup co-hosts.
Mexico had only lost two of their previous 89 competitive matches at the Azteca.
Fans who stayed up through the night saw England make it through to the last-eight of the World Cup.
The final whistle sparked wild celebrations, with players pouring onto the pitch before standing in front of their fans for a now traditional rendition of Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’.