Three Lions play Czechia with destiny in their hands to make the 2026-27 quarter-finals

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates team's win during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between Croatia and England at Stadion HNK Rijeka on October 3, 2026 in Rijeka, Croatia. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

England are two wins away from securing their place in the next round of the UEFA Nations League and can start the job with three points against Czechia on Tuesday.

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The Three Lions have never won the tournament but are well placed to make the quarter-finals after wins over the Czechs in Prague and a 7-0 hammering of Croatia away. They are currently second in Group A3 behind Spain, whom they lost to in their first match, with two teams to qualify from the group. The bottom two sides are at risk of relegation to tier B of the competition. The occasion at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night could see England captain and record scorer Harry Kane equal Peter Shilton's record number of caps. England gaffer Thomas Tuchel told the media: “[Kane is] a role model in the way he behaves, in the way he leads the team and in the way, of course, he produces outstanding performances, so, yeah, it cannot be a better one to take the record of Peter Shilton.” Read also: Novak Djokovic wins first title of year with China Open triumph

England put seven past Croatia in Rijeka. Picture: Alamy

How does the 2026-27 Nations League work? UEFA's 54 teams are split into four divisions based on previous performance, with teams winning mini-leagues in tiers B and C being promoted for the next campaign in 2028-29. Teams that come second go into a promotion play-off against those that finish third in the tier above. Teams that finish fourth in tiers A and B are automatically relegated. There is also a tier D, but this is being discontinued, and all six teams will play in tier C from 2028-29. No teams in tier C can be relegated. Teams that finish first and second in tier A will advance to the quarter-finals to be in with a chance of winning the Nations League. These fixtures will be played out next year. England finished third in 2019 but have not reached the finals stage since.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal won the 2025 Nations League. Picture: Alamy