England drag themselves back into Test decider after Duckett century and Stokes' 250th wicket
England dragged themselves back into their Test match decider with New Zealand thanks to a Ben Duckett century and four wickets from Ben Stokes.
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Duckett had gone 22 innings since a match-winning 149 against India last June but he cast off a low-key start to the summer with a superb 113 off 99 deliveries, having been put down on eight by Henry Nicholls at Trent Bridge.
A dashing run-a-ball stand of 179 alongside Jacob Bethell, who went to stumps at the end of day two on 74 not out, underpinned England’s 223-2, a deficit of 215 after New Zealand were all out for 438, having lost all ten wickets for 121.
Stokes earlier defied the heat having taken three wickets in an eight-over spell to add the one he took yesterday evening, becoming only the second cricketer to 250 Test wickets to go with 7,000-plus runs.
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His introduction shook up proceedings as he found the edges of both batters in his first two overs. Mitchell was on his way for 11 despite being unconvinced by a spike on UltraEdge after England successfully reviewed.
New Zealand quickly lost their way after lunch.Shoaib Bashir took a reflex return catch at the second attempt off Nathan Smith before coming round the wicket to trap Tom Blundell in front, having dropped New Zealand’s wicketkeeper in the deep off Archer.
Blair Tickner was struck on the helmet by Archer – and later only able to bowl three overs before being replaced as a concussion substitute by Zak Foulkes.
Having spent four and a half sessions in the field, Emilio Gay lasted five balls at the crease before gloving O’Rourke to Blundell down the leg-side and Duckett could have followed in the next over when he nicked Smith to Nicholls, who put down a simple chance at third slip.
New Zealand got the ball changed after 21 overs but there was no slowing down Duckett, who equalled his fastest Test ton off 88 balls with a flick to leg and scurrying through for a single.
A tired prod off Smith took an under-edge on to Duckett’s stumps but Bethell and Joe Root, who ended the day unbeaten on 21, negotiated the final few overs without alarm.