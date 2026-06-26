England got themselves back in the match on day two. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England dragged themselves back into their Test match decider with New Zealand thanks to a Ben Duckett century and four wickets from Ben Stokes.

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Duckett had gone 22 innings since a match-winning 149 against India last June but he cast off a low-key start to the summer with a superb 113 off 99 deliveries, having been put down on eight by Henry Nicholls at Trent Bridge. A dashing run-a-ball stand of 179 alongside Jacob Bethell, who went to stumps at the end of day two on 74 not out, underpinned England’s 223-2, a deficit of 215 after New Zealand were all out for 438, having lost all ten wickets for 121. Stokes earlier defied the heat having taken three wickets in an eight-over spell to add the one he took yesterday evening, becoming only the second cricketer to 250 Test wickets to go with 7,000-plus runs. Read more: LIVE: June heat record broken for third time with temperatures hitting 37.3C - as Stonehenge closes and moor blaze rages Read more: The Week in Pictures: 40C and counting as heatwave hammers Europe, shock results at World Cup, and the King enjoys some Jiu-Jitsu

Stokes took four wickets in the innings. Picture: Getty

His introduction shook up proceedings as he found the edges of both batters in his first two overs. Mitchell was on his way for 11 despite being unconvinced by a spike on UltraEdge after England successfully reviewed. New Zealand quickly lost their way after lunch.Shoaib Bashir took a reflex return catch at the second attempt off Nathan Smith before coming round the wicket to trap Tom Blundell in front, having dropped New Zealand’s wicketkeeper in the deep off Archer. Blair Tickner was struck on the helmet by Archer – and later only able to bowl three overs before being replaced as a concussion substitute by Zak Foulkes.

Trent Bridge was bathed in sunshine. Picture: Getty