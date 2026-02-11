England will complete their preparations for the World Cup with friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

The venues are yet to be announced, but are expected to be in Tampa, Orlando or Miami and will give the squad chance to acclimatise to what are expected to be sweltering conditions.

They will play their final warm-up matches in Florida, facing New Zealand on June 6 before taking on Costa Rica four days later, with the tournament kicking off the following day.

Thomas Tuchel's side are hoping to end 60 years of hurt by reigning supreme in North America this summer.

England will then head into camp in Kansas City, where they will be based at the Soccer Swope Village for the duration of the tournament.

The Missouri city was their preferred location, despite two of their group games and several potential knockout matches being on the east coast.

Swope Soccer Village is one of the training bases of MLS side Sporting Kansas City and has state-of-the-art facilities.

England are in Group L, meaning they will be among the last sides to take to the field in the tournament.

They begin against Croatia in Dallas on June 17, six days after the tournament opener, then head to Boston to take on Ghana on June 23 before closing their group stage against Panama in New Jersey on June 27.

England have not played New Zealand since a tour Down Under in 1991, winning 1-0 and 2-0 under Graham Taylor.

They have met Costa Rica more recently, suffering defeat in the disappointing 2014 World Cup group stage and then winning in a home friendly ahead of the 2018 edition.

Preparations for the tournament begin in earnest next month with Wembley friendlies against Uruguay and Japan - their last matches in the country before jetting off two-and-a-half-months later.