England to meet Norway for Nations League last eight clash in repeat of World Cup showdown
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England will face Norway in the quarter-finals of the Nations League in a repeat of the World Cup showdown.
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Thomas Tuchel’s side finished top of Group A3 after a memorable 3-2 win over Spain in Madrid.
Norway finished second in Group A4 after Erling Haaland’s penalty in stoppage time secured a 3-2 win over Denmark.
The first legs are scheduled for March 25 to 27, with the return legs, when England will be at Wembley, set for March 28 to 30.
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The other quarter-final ties see the Netherlands play Portugal while Germany take on Belgium.
The finals tournament is set to take place in June and will be hosted in one country, which has yet to be announced.
The semi-final pairings were also drawn on Friday.
Should England progress, they will play the winner of Belgium against Germany, while either France or Spain will face the Netherlands or Portugal.
In the League A/B play-offs, the Republic of Ireland were handed a tough draw against Croatia, while Wales take on Slovenia.
The Republic, who will be at home for the first leg, are in contention for promotion to the top tier after they finished second in Group B3 following a 3-0 win over Kosovo.
Croatia were third in England’s group – having been thrashed 7-0 by Tuchel’s side in October.
Wales finished bottom of Group A4, ending with a 3-2 defeat by Portugal in Cardiff.
Slovenia were second in Group B1, finishing above Scotland having won at Hampden Park in October.