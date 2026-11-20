England will face Norway in the quarter-finals of the Nations League in a repeat of the World Cup showdown.

The first legs are scheduled for March 25 to 27, with the return legs, when England will be at Wembley, set for March 28 to 30.

Norway finished second in Group A4 after Erling Haaland’s penalty in stoppage time secured a 3-2 win over Denmark.

Thomas Tuchel’s side finished top of Group A3 after a memorable 3-2 win over Spain in Madrid.

The other quarter-final ties see the Netherlands play Portugal while Germany take on Belgium.

The finals tournament is set to take place in June and will be hosted in one country, which has yet to be announced.

The semi-final pairings were also drawn on Friday.

Should England progress, they will play the winner of Belgium against Germany, while either France or Spain will face the Netherlands or Portugal.

In the League A/B play-offs, the Republic of Ireland were handed a tough draw against Croatia, while Wales take on Slovenia.