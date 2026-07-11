LIVE: England take on Norway in blockbuster World Cup clash as both teams hope for spot in semi-finals
Thomas Tuchel has made two changes to his starting line-up, with John Stones and Noni Madueke both starting
The Three Lions face Norway in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, with pubs in the UK allowed to stay open longer for the match.
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The crunch game will kick off at 22:00 BST, with temperatures expected to be around 32C (90F) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Thomas Tuchel has made two changes to his starting line-up, with John Stones and Noni Madueke both starting.
Thunderstorm warnings are also in place and could lead to potential delays.
The winner will go on to face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final, set to take place on Wednesday 15 July (20:00 BST).
England fans are set to outnumber Norwegians, with early reports suggesting up to 30,000 have made the trip to Florida this weekend.
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- England will face Norway tonight in a crucial quarter-final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (10 pm BST).
Thomas Tuchel has made two changes to his starting line-up, with John Stones and Noni Madueke both starting.
The winner will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final.
Temperatures during kickoff for the World Cup match are expected to be around 90F, with thunderstorm warnings in place.
And we're off!
The game is underway with Norway kicking off.
Fans back home in the UK getting into the spirit
England fans across the UK are getting into the spirit as the countdown to kick-off begins.
England fans warn Miami heat could be key factor against Norway
England fans in Miami say the heat and humidity could be a major factor in tonight’s quarter-final against Norway, with brothers Doug and Matt Rose warning the conditions will be tough for both sides.
Matt Rose said: “It’s tough enough walking from the car to the stadium. So playing 90 minutes of football is tough.”
His brother Doug added that hydration breaks could be key, saying: “I think they’re going to need it.”
Poppy Lawrie also admitted everyone was “struggling” in the weather, but said she believed England would be able to handle it.
Norway team confirmed as kick-off approaches hour away
Norway boss Stale Solbakken makes one change following his team's win against Brazil in the last 16.
Andreas Schjelderup replaces Antonio Nusa, after providing two assists as a substitute against Brazil.
Norway XI: Nyland, Ajer, Moller Wolfe, Heggem, Berg, Berge, Odegaard, Schjelderup, Sorloth, Ryerson, Haaland.
England's starting line-up announced
Thomas Tuchel has named his starting XI for tonight's World Cup quarter-final against Norway.
Noni Madueke replaces Bukayo Saka, as Marc Guehi starts alongside club teammate John Stones.
Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa moves to right-back in place of the suspended Jarell Quansah.
England XI: Pickford; Konsa, Guehi, Stones, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice, Bellingham; Madueke, Gordon, Kane.
Welcome to our coverage of Norway v England!
Good evening and welcome to LBC's World Cup coverage as the Three Lions take on Norway at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Kick-off is just over 90 minutes away, with team news to be revealed soon.