The Three Lions face Norway in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, with pubs in the UK allowed to stay open longer for the match.

The crunch game will kick off at 22:00 BST, with temperatures expected to be around 32C (90F) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Thomas Tuchel has made two changes to his starting line-up, with John Stones and Noni Madueke both starting.

Thunderstorm warnings are also in place and could lead to potential delays.

The winner will go on to face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final, set to take place on Wednesday 15 July (20:00 BST).

England fans are set to outnumber Norwegians, with early reports suggesting up to 30,000 have made the trip to Florida this weekend.

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