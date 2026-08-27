The visitors responded well to tbeir first Test thrashing in Leeds last week

Cox in action at Lord's. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England shared an even day with Pakistan on the first day of the second Test at Lord's thanks to a Jordon Cox half-century.

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The hosts scrapped to 248 for nine in bowler-friendly conditions at the home of cricket but could have found themselves in an even trickier position had it not been for an impressive showing from their new number three. Cox, filling in for the injured Jacob Bethell, made a bright 73 during last week’s innings victory at Headingley and impressed once again as he knuckled down for 55 in difficult circumstances. Coming to the crease after just five overs under gloomy skies, he brought stability over the course of 105 deliveries as his more experienced team-mates continued to be picked off under pressure. Read more: UEFA preparing criminal complaint against Infantino after failed World Cup sell-off plans Read more: Police investigating alleged assault after nightclub incident involving England cricketer Brydon Carse

It took a sensational one-handed catch from Salman Ali Agha – last week’s captain now reduced to the role of substitute fielder – to end his mature knock, and Cox already looks like he has no intention of making way when Bethell returns. He was later outscored by Jamie Smith, who was reprieved on 15 by an error from fellow wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and cashed in with a breezy 61, but for large periods Pakistan had the whip hand. Mohammad Abbas took three wickets in his opening spell, and later returned to add another, while Mohammad Ali hit the stumps three times as he took out Harry Brook, Smith and Ollie Robinson in style.

Pakistan's Mohammad Ali, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Ollie Robinson. Picture: Alamy