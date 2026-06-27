England's final World Cup Group game is about to get under way, with the Three Lions to take on Panama tonight.

Thomas Tuchel's team are favourites to triumph at MetLife Stadium but this is expected to be a far tougher test than in 2018, when Sir Gareth Southgate’s outfit won 6-1 in Panama’s first World Cup.

Although England already has a place in the knockout phase after Friday’s fixtures, the team must equal or better Ghana’s result against Croatia to top Group L.

Tuchel must make selection decisions as he seeks to balance England’s need to top the group with keeping the squad fresh before starting what will be a taxing knockout stage.

The team has been hit by news of an injury to Reece James who will miss tonight's fixture.

Bukayo Saka could make his first start of the tournament having fully recovered from an Achilles issue, while Arsenal team-mate Declan Rice has overcome a niggle but is on a booking.