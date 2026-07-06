England beat Mexico to set up a clash with Norway, who beat Brazil to advance to the quarter finals

England's Jude Bellingham scored twice in the win over Mexico on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Argentina are one of four possible opponents for England if they beat Norway in the World Cup 2026 quarter finals, with Egypt, Switzerland and Colombia also options.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Mexico 3-2 in the last-16 on Sunday to set up the last-eight clash with Norway, who beat Brazil 2-1 to advance to the latter stage for the first time. A brace from Jude Bellingham and a penalty from captain Harry Kane, his sixth goal of the tournament, were enough for England to advance in the tight affair. Here is what will lie ahead if they are able to overcome Norway - who they will play at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 11. Read also: Harry Kane loses his voice in hilarious post-match interview at the Azteca

Erling Haaland salutes the crowd after Norway beat Brazil. Picture: Alamy