If England beat Norway, who do they play next? Who is left in the World Cup?
England beat Mexico to set up a clash with Norway, who beat Brazil to advance to the quarter finals
Argentina are one of four possible opponents for England if they beat Norway in the World Cup 2026 quarter finals, with Egypt, Switzerland and Colombia also options.
Listen to this article
Thomas Tuchel's side beat Mexico 3-2 in the last-16 on Sunday to set up the last-eight clash with Norway, who beat Brazil 2-1 to advance to the latter stage for the first time.
A brace from Jude Bellingham and a penalty from captain Harry Kane, his sixth goal of the tournament, were enough for England to advance in the tight affair.
Here is what will lie ahead if they are able to overcome Norway - who they will play at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 11.
Read also: Harry Kane loses his voice in hilarious post-match interview at the Azteca
Who do England play next if they beat Norway?
England will play Norway on Saturday, July 11, at Miami Gardens.
The winner of that match will advance to the semi-finals to play one of Argentina, Egypt, Switzerland or Colombia.
Argentina will play Egypt and Switzerland will play Colombia in the last 16, before the winners of both of those respective matches will meet to decide who will play either England or Norway.
The final will pair the team on England's side of the draw against the team which has emerged triumphant from the other half. The teams left in the other side are France, Spain, Morocco, Portugal, United States and Belgium.
Who is left in the World Cup?
The confirmed quarter-final matches will be:
- Morocco v France,
- England v Norway,
Other matches in the last 16, which are still to be played, are:
- Argentina v Egypt,
- Switzerland v Colombia,
- United States v Belgium,
- Portugal v Spain