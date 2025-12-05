Thomas Tuchel's England may have to do it the hard way as the World Cup draw put them on a collision course with several major nations in their bid for glory.

If they then overcome a third-placed side in the Round of 32, the Three Lions look set to face hosts Mexico at the fearsome Estadio Azteca in the Round of 16.

Should they live up to expectations and win their group, England could face a hellish knockout run.

The Three Lions were placed in Group L with bogey side Croatia, tricky customers Ghana, and minnows Panama.

The stadium was the venue where Diego Maradona scored the 'Goal of the Century' after slamming the 'Hand of God' over flailing Peter Shilton to knock England out of Mexico '86.

Should they overcome the passion of their feared opponents, they would then be likely to travel to Miami face record-winners Brazil, managed by legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti in the Quarter Finals.

In the Florida city, the heat would likely be a factor for England to deal with against the South American giants.

Brazil have knocked England out of the World Cup three times, most recently in 2002 when Ronaldinho's cheeky chipped free-kick outfoxed goalkeeper David Seaman.

It was Brazil who sent England home from the 1970 World Cup, which was also held in Brazil.

England have also never beaten the Selecao in the World Cup.

Get past them for the first time and they would possibly have to deal with a Leo Messi-inspired Argentina, the current World Champions.

Argentina and England could have to renew their rivalry which has spanned decades, including the aformentioned Maradona brace and the infamous work of Diego Simeone which got David Beckham sent off as the three-time winners dumped the Three Lions out in 1998.

Should the Three Lions overcome all that, the final would possible be against Spain - the side which defeated them 2-1 to clinch the European Championships in Germany just two years prior.

It would remarkably be the fourth time a senior England team faces Spain in the final of a major tournament in as many years.

They would follow the Lionesses defeat in the 2023 Women's World Cup, the men's side's narrow loss in the 2024 European Championships, and England's women's redemption as they won the 2025 Women's European Championships against Las Rojas last summer.

The World Cup begins on June 11, 2026.