England have qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America with two games of qualifying to spare - after a 5-0 drubbing of Latvia.

Tuchel's side have impressively managed to secure their place without conceding a goal in qualification.

This is the ninth consecutive major tournament for which England have qualified - and the eighth consecutive World Cup appearance since their failure in 1994.

The Three Lions secured automatic qualification from Group K to next summer's showpiece hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, after winning all six of their games so far.

England opened the scoring after a spell of dominance over their opponents - as Anthony Gordon struck home in the 26th minute after an impressive run off the flank.

After more possession throughout the first half, captain Harry Kane scored a long-range effort which beat the Latvian goalkeeper for pace to double the advantage just before half-time.

But Kane was not done, as he added to his fine start to the season for club and country by winning and converting a penalty just four minutes later.

England settled into a steady rhythm of pressure after half-time, with Toņiševs turning England's fourth into his own net off a Djed Spence cross just before the hour mark.

Eberechi Eze came off the bench to notch his second career goal for England after drifting off the left hand side to curl the ball into the corner of the goal.

